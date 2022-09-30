Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $7.64

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.64, but opened at $7.26. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 184 shares.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.40.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 0.89%.

In other Qurate Retail news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $29,657.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

