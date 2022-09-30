QVIDTVM Management LLC Buys 17,700 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

QVIDTVM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 12.9% of QVIDTVM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. QVIDTVM Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $19,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.99. The stock had a trading volume of 302,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,465. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

