Radio Caca Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $84.95 million and $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 33.5% against the dollar. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 268,146,724,396 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

