Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $82.53

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $82.53 and last traded at $83.89, with a volume of 2500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The textile maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 127.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

