Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1133 per share by the energy company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Ramaco Resources has a payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ramaco Resources to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of METC stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Activity

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.96). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David E. K. Frischkorn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,218.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 523.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.