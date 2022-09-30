Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Increased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 2.8% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $45,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,011,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $82.34 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day moving average is $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

