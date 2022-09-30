Realio Network (RIO) Market Cap Tops $801,769.00

Realio Network (RIO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Realio Network has a total market cap of $801,769.00 and approximately $44,809.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Realio Network has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010964 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s launch date was January 24th, 2019. Realio Network’s total supply is 45,043,221 coins and its circulating supply is 55,837,817 coins. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Realio Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

