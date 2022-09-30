Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/28/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/28/2022 – Rivian Automotive is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2022 – Rivian Automotive was downgraded by analysts at Cfra to a “sell” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2022 – Rivian Automotive is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $41.00.

8/12/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded up 0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting 32.91. 12,361,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,866,641. The business’s fifty day moving average is 35.02 and its 200 day moving average is 33.94. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 19.25 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 8.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,520,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,195,595,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,616,629,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,384,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $521,692,000 after acquiring an additional 54,765 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 221,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

