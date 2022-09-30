Recharge Resources (OTC:SLLTF) Trading 20% Higher

Shares of Recharge Resources Ltd. (OTC:SLLTF – Get Rating) were up 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 21,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 549,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
Recharge Resources Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.26.
Recharge Resources Company Profile
Recharge Resources Ltd., a resource exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in Brussels Creek property comprises 17 claims covering 1350.43 hectares located in the Kamloops Mining District, British Columbia. The company also holds a 100% interest in the Pinchi Lake nickel project covering an area of 3,170.47 hectares located in central British Columbia.
