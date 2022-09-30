Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Short Interest Update

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the August 31st total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Red White & Bloom Brands Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RWBYF remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 33,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,933. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. Red White & Bloom Brands has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.78.

Red White & Bloom Brands Company Profile

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, California, Florida, and Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

