Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) is Covenant Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.6% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,572,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,314,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $746.33.

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total value of $3,364,120.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total value of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $21,905,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,640 shares of company stock worth $34,832,158 in the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $5.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $697.35. 6,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,440. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $635.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $643.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $754.67. The company has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

