Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RLAY. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.24. Relay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $37.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.09). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,243.58% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $328,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,382.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,180 shares of company stock worth $2,602,011. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 42.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

