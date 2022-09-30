Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Receives $2,790.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,798.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RELX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,840 ($34.32) in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,785 ($33.65) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,805 ($33.89) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Relx by 30.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Relx in the second quarter valued at about $510,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Relx by 4.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,011,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,466 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Relx by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 697,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 54,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Relx by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RELX opened at $24.16 on Friday. Relx has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.4443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

