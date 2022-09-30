Render Token (RNDR) Price Tops $0.46

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a market cap of $244.04 million and $9.41 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00002371 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token launched on February 1st, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,987,734 coins. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official website is render.x.io. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Render Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

