Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.00

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 1915846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RPAY. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Repay from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Repay from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Repay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Repay Stock Down 3.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $639.31 million, a PE ratio of -54.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Activity

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Repay had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 56,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $557,029.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,443,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 56,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $557,029.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,443,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Repay by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,263,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Repay by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 105,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 22,002 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Repay by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,386,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repay by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 197,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Further Reading

