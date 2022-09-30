Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.96.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Repsol from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.80 ($17.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Repsol from €17.50 ($17.86) to €16.50 ($16.84) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Repsol Stock Performance

Shares of REPYY stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. Repsol has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repsol will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

