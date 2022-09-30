Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cogent Communications in a research note issued on Monday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogent Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $52.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.04. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.25%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

