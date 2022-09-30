RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

RFIL opened at $5.69 on Monday. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $57.79 million, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). RF Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at RF Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 537,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,168.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFIL. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RF Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

