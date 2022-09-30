Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.61

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.61 and traded as low as $27.61. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at $27.61, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, TD Securities raised Richelieu Hardware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

