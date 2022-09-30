Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $653.60.

RTMVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Rightmove from GBX 740 ($8.94) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rightmove from GBX 618 ($7.47) to GBX 608 ($7.35) in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. HSBC began coverage on Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 610 ($7.37) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Rightmove Stock Performance

Shares of RTMVY stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88.

Rightmove Cuts Dividend

About Rightmove

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.0709 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

