RingCentral (RNG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/26/2022 – RingCentral was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/23/2022 – RingCentral is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2022 – RingCentral is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2022 – RingCentral is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2022 – RingCentral is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $90.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – RingCentral had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

8/3/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $84.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $120.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.54 and a twelve month high of $315.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $486.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.98 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 233.94%. Analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $149,674.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,880,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $149,674.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,880,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,884 shares of company stock worth $763,314 in the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,096,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,667,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

