Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RSKD. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Riskified from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE RSKD opened at $4.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07. The company has a market cap of $633.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.25. Riskified has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $23.75.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.59 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 73.07% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Riskified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Riskified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Riskified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $835,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Riskified by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,240,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,731,000 after purchasing an additional 420,516 shares in the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

