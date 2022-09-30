RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.01

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 7020304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of -1.14.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 27,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.