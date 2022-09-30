RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Up 6.3%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.10. 157,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,390,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of -1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLX Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,269,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RLX Technology by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,218,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,510,000 after buying an additional 2,160,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RLX Technology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,034,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,392,000 after buying an additional 257,261 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in RLX Technology by 355.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,366,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,340,000 after buying an additional 9,652,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in RLX Technology by 663.0% in the 1st quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,630,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after buying an additional 6,630,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

