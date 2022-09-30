Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Holdings Increased by Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd.

Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,484,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets makes up 100.0% of Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd. owned about 3.01% of Robinhood Markets worth $217,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,092.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,383,006 shares in the company, valued at $12,585,354.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,092.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,383,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,585,354.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 413,457 shares of company stock worth $3,998,612. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 438,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,228,361. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $43.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 221.99%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
