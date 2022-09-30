Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Holdings Increased by Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd.

Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,484,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets makes up 100.0% of Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd. owned about 3.01% of Robinhood Markets worth $217,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,092.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,383,006 shares in the company, valued at $12,585,354.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,092.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,383,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,585,354.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 413,457 shares of company stock worth $3,998,612. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut Robinhood Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 438,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,228,361. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $43.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 221.99%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.