Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $8.00. The stock traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 8198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 30,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,385,107 shares in the company, valued at $29,160,961.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 800,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,839,486 over the last 90 days. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 1.76.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. Rocket Companies's revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

