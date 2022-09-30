ROCKI Hits Market Cap of $2.00 Million (ROCKI)

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last seven days, ROCKI has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One ROCKI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. ROCKI has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $458,425.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010915 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ROCKI

ROCKI’s genesis date was July 21st, 2021. ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp. The official website for ROCKI is rocki.app. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ROCKI

According to CryptoCompare, “ROCKI is aMusic Streaming Platform utilizing blockchain technology or royalty payments, offering better transparency, faster payments with options for stream compensations in ROCKI tokens and/or FIAT from the monthly subscription.”

