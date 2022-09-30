Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Shares Up 1%

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) shot up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.87. 931,941 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 779,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on RKLY shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Rockley Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Rockley Photonics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Rockley Photonics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rockley Photonics by 2,399.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,280,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rockley Photonics by 352.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,490,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rockley Photonics by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,585,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,464 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Rockley Photonics by 344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 895,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 693,523 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.
