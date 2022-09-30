Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.
Rockwell Medical Price Performance
NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $7.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 20.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 92,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 39.7% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,130,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,150 shares during the last quarter.
Rockwell Medical Company Profile
Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rockwell Medical (RMTI)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.