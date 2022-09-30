Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Up 107.4% in September

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,464. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 million, a PE ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

