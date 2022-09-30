Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$75.95.

RCI.B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Rogers Communications Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$53.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$52.75 and a 1 year high of C$80.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.87.

Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement

About Rogers Communications

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.06%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

