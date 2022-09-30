ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ROHM Stock Down 3.5 %

OTCMKTS:ROHCY traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ROHM has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $51.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.96.

ROHM Company Profile

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. It operates through three segments: ICs, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. The company provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, motor/actuator drivers, interfaces, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

