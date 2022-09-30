ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
ROHM Stock Down 3.5 %
OTCMKTS:ROHCY traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ROHM has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $51.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.96.
ROHM Company Profile
