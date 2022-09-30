Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Update

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 98.4% from the August 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Roscan Gold Trading Up 4.6 %
Roscan Gold stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. 21,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,097. Roscan Gold has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.
Roscan Gold Company Profile
