Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Update

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 98.4% from the August 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Roscan Gold Trading Up 4.6 %

Roscan Gold stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. 21,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,097. Roscan Gold has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.

Roscan Gold Company Profile

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

