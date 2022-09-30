Round Table Services LLC Buys 59,004 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,038,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,004 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February comprises about 5.4% of Round Table Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Round Table Services LLC owned 0.27% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February worth $29,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFEB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 351,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after acquiring an additional 205,352 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 278,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,659,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 39,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 88,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BFEB stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.20. 34,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,954. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.23. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $32.78.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.