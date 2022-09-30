Round Table Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.83. The stock had a trading volume of 15,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,525. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.57 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.