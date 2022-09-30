RS Group (LON:RS1) Trading Down 1.2%

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 938.50 ($11.34) and last traded at GBX 982 ($11.87). Approximately 1,127,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,299,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 993.50 ($12.00).

RS1 has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RS Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) price objective on shares of RS Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.81) price objective on shares of RS Group in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,246 ($15.06).

The stock has a market cap of £4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,927.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,060.26.

In related news, insider David Egan sold 34,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 939 ($11.35), for a total value of £327,898.80 ($396,204.45).

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

