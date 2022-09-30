Ryo Currency (RYO) Hits Market Capitalization of $720,401.66

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $720,401.66 and approximately $1,594.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,379.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00022726 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00275087 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00142575 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.72 or 0.00757096 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.26 or 0.00629872 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000870 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2019. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 40,901,831 coins and its circulating supply is 40,784,518 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com.

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

