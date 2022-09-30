S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Insider Acquires £27,180 in Stock

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) insider Colin R. Day acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £27,180 ($32,841.95).

S4 Capital Trading Down 2.9 %

LON:SFOR opened at GBX 145.10 ($1.75) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £814.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09. S4 Capital plc has a one year low of GBX 110.39 ($1.33) and a one year high of GBX 850 ($10.27). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 139.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 243.41.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities lowered their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 215 ($2.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.75) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 710.83 ($8.59).

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.