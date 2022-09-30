Safe Haven (SHA) Price Tops $0.0008

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $6.94 million and approximately $187,809.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven’s genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,900,000,000 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safe Haven Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

