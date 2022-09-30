Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,400 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 259,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Safety Insurance Group

In related news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $35,756.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,221 shares in the company, valued at $767,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Dean Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 38,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $82.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.12. Safety Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

