Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.5% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,699,000 after buying an additional 162,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after buying an additional 1,486,423 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,295,000 after buying an additional 472,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $4.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $328.86. The stock had a trading volume of 680,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,270,972. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $330.53 and a one year high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.99.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

