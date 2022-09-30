Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Shares Gap Down to $13.07

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.07, but opened at $12.58. Sally Beauty shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 4,967 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBH shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 90.85%. The firm had revenue of $961.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,882.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

