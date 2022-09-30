SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Short Interest Down 17.1% in September

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 901,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SandRidge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. 38.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SD traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.27. 45,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.72. SandRidge Energy has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $29.28.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 65.11% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The business had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

