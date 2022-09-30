Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.18. 471,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,398,676. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $9.18.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 41.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 231,607 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 49.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 30,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 539.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 746,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 629,479 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 31.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.