Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Down 17.5% in September

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the August 31st total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandvik AB (publ)

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,749 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SDVKY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 251 to SEK 235 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 230 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandvik AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.17.

Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SDVKY stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.24. 302,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,220. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Sandvik AB has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $29.06.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandvik AB (publ) Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.7%. Sandvik AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.94%.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

