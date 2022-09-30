Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Rating) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 219,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 371,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Santacruz Silver Mining Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$117.57 million and a P/E ratio of -7.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$287.34 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. will post 0.0104762 earnings per share for the current year.

About Santacruz Silver Mining

In other news, Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo acquired 204,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,540.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,177,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,800,340.14.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; and two exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

