Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director Buys $42,600.00 in Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) Director David A. Ramsay acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,771,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,021.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Savara Trading Down 1.3 %
SVRA stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 39.23, a current ratio of 39.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Savara Inc has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44.
Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Savara
About Savara
Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.
