Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director Buys $42,600.00 in Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) Director David A. Ramsay acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,771,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,021.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Savara Trading Down 1.3 %

SVRA stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 39.23, a current ratio of 39.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Savara Inc has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44.

Get Savara alerts:

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Savara

About Savara

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 235.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 6.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 144,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 12.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,062 shares during the period. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 19.6% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 856,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 140,166 shares during the period. 67.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Further Reading

