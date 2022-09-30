Savior LLC Increases Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Savior LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 makes up approximately 4.7% of Savior LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Savior LLC owned approximately 0.19% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $74.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.79.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

