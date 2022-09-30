Savior LLC Reduces Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Savior LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 225,831 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for 3.2% of Savior LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Savior LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CLF opened at $13.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.