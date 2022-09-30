SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $17.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $20.85.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.05%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBFG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 60.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 310,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 35,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

